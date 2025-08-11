Beach volleyball teams to participate in European Championships

11 August 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national beach volleyball teams have departed for Austria to participate in the European Championships, Azernews reports.

The teams will first take part in the U-22 European Championship held in Austria from August 14-17, and then in the U-20 European Championship organized in Spain from August 20-25.

Azerbaijan will be represented in both tournaments by teams consisting of both boys (Muhammad Aslanli/Ibrahim Məmmadov; reserve team Nariman Bayramli/Tural Asgarova) and girls (Sabina Alizade/Jamila Bashirova).

The head coach of the girls' team is Nihad Tarverdiyev, and the head coach of the boys' team is Atvars Vild.

Note that Azerbaijan is actively engaged in beach volleyball, hosting national championships and competing in international events such as the World University Games.

The country's men's and women's beach volleyball teams participate in a range of tournaments, including the Azerbaijan Beach Volleyball Championship and the World University Games held in Germany.