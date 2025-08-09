Ruben Amorim breaks silence on Benjamin Sesko transfer and reveals Man Utd plans

9 August 2025 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hailed new recruit Benjamin Sesko as a lad with "great potential", asserting he's just the sort of bloke his team needs, Azernews reports.

The Slovenian star's switch to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig was sealed on Saturday morning, signing on the dotted line for a five-year contract. He's joined the Reds for a cool £66.4million plus £7.3m in add-ons.

Ending United's hunt for a top-notch striker, Sesko lands at Old Trafford fresh off a cracking season with Leipzig, having netted 21 goals across all competitions.

He's tipped to make his debut in the red shirt when they host Arsenal at Old Trafford for next Sunday's Premier League kick-off.

"He has the characteristics that we needed," Amorim shared with MUTV.