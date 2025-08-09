Iran welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agreement

9 August 2025 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed the peace reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while cautioning against any form of foreign interference near its common borders, Azernews reports citing Iranian media.

The MFA issued a statement noting that Tehran is closely monitoring developments in the South Caucasus and is in contact with both neighboring states regarding the latest peace progress.

“Peace and stability in the Caucasus region undoubtedly serve the interests of all countries in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the completion of the preparation of the peace agreement text between the two countries and considers this an important step toward achieving lasting peace in the region,” the statement said.

At the same time, the MFA expressed concern about the “negative consequences of any form and type of foreign interference” that could undermine security and long-term stability in the region. It emphasized that all political, legal, and economic measures to safeguard national rights and interests must be taken.

The statement further underlined that the establishment and reopening of communication routes, if implemented “within the framework of mutual interests, with respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of the region, and without foreign interference,” would contribute to regional stability, security, and economic growth.

Reaffirming its commitment to regional diplomacy, the MFA stressed that Iran is ready to continue constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to promote peace, stability, and economic development through bilateral initiatives and the “3+3” regional format.