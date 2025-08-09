Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska claims silver at World Games in China

9 August 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

This result adds another prestigious achievement to Zaretska’s impressive career on the international stage

Zaretska advanced to the final, where she faced Swiss representative Elena Quirigi. In a closely contested match, the Azerbaijani athlete fell short in the decisive bout, finishing second and earning the silver medal.

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska (68 kg) has secured a silver medal at the World Games held in Chengdu, China, Azernews reports.

