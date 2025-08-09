Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska claims silver at World Games in China
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska (68 kg) has secured a silver medal at the World Games held in Chengdu, China, Azernews reports.
Zaretska advanced to the final, where she faced Swiss representative Elena Quirigi. In a closely contested match, the Azerbaijani athlete fell short in the decisive bout, finishing second and earning the silver medal.
This result adds another prestigious achievement to Zaretska’s impressive career on the international stage
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!