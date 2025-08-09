Italy welcomes historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

9 August 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

🇮🇹 welcomes the historic 🇦🇿–🇦🇲 agreement, a step towards normalisation based on sovereignty and territorial integrity. Grateful to 🇺🇸 for its mediation. An opportunity for peace, stability and development in the region. @StateDept @MFAofArmenia @AzerbaijanMFA

The Italian Foreign Ministry stated on the “X” social network that it welcomes the “historic agreement towards normalization based on sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Italy has expressed strong support for the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards normalizing relations, Azernews reports.

