Italy welcomes historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Italy has expressed strong support for the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards normalizing relations, Azernews reports.
The Italian Foreign Ministry stated on the “X” social network that it welcomes the “historic agreement towards normalization based on sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
🇮🇹 welcomes the historic 🇦🇿–🇦🇲 agreement, a step towards normalisation based on sovereignty and territorial integrity. Grateful to 🇺🇸 for its mediation. An opportunity for peace, stability and development in the region. @StateDept @MFAofArmenia @AzerbaijanMFA— Italy MFA (@ItalyMFA_int) August 9, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!