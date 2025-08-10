Pope Leo XIV hails Armenia–Azerbaijan peace declaration

10 August 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo XIV has welcomed the signing of the peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan during his traditional Sunday sermon, Azernews reports, citing Vatican News.

According to Vatican News, the Pontiff congratulated both parties in his address:

“I congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on signing a joint declaration on peace. I hope this will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace in the Caucasus,” Pope Leo XIV said.