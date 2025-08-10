Pope Leo XIV hails Armenia–Azerbaijan peace declaration
Pope Leo XIV has welcomed the signing of the peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan during his traditional Sunday sermon, Azernews reports, citing Vatican News.
According to Vatican News, the Pontiff congratulated both parties in his address:
“I congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on signing a joint declaration on peace. I hope this will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace in the Caucasus,” Pope Leo XIV said.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!