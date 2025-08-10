OIC General Secretariat welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

10 August 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

The General Secretariat commended this historic agreement, which will open a new page in relations between the two countries, marked by understanding, friendship, and cooperation, and will strengthen the foundations of security, stability, and development in the Caucasus region.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing of a US-brokered peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!