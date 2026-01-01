Electrification boosts Chinese auto firms ahead in global markets

1 January 2026 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Electrification efforts have positioned Chinese car manufacturers as the most represented group among the world’s top 50 most valuable automakers, with rising sales in the EU contributing to their climb, according to market data, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!