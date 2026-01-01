Police solve all registered crimes on New Year’s eve

1 January 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On December 31, police officers across the country solved 19 crimes registered on the same day, as well as two crimes left over from previous periods, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During operational measures, a total of 50 wanted individuals were detained and handed over to the relevant authorities. Among them were 41 people wanted as debtors.

Law enforcement agencies also identified three drug-related cases, along with 22 cases involving the seizure and detection of illegally stored weapons and ammunition.

In addition, 20 individuals suspected of committing various crimes were detained as part of ongoing investigations.