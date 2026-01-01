Swiss blast death toll raised to 'several dozen'

1 January 2026 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Swiss police held a press conference on Thursday following an explosion that occurred in the Crans-Montana ski resort town, Azernews reports.

The death toll has now been updated to "several dozen," while the number of injured is currently at around 100, the police specified. They reiteratedthat the incident isn't being investigated as an attack but rather a fire. A previous report from the Blick media outlet suggested that the cause of the explosion could have potentially been pyrotechnics used at a concert.

Swiss authorities revealed that nationals of other countries are also among the victims, without giving further details. The country's State Council declared a state of emergency to "mobilize all necessary resources immediately over the next few days," according to Blick. Meanwhile, Italy's Foreign Ministry said that information from the Swiss police indicates that there are approximately 40 casualties.