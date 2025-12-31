Porsche recalls cars over camera issue

31 December 2025 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Porsche Cars North America has announced a recall affecting approximately 173,538 vehicles after discovering that the rearview camera image may fail to display when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The malfunction could increase the risk of a crash by limiting the driver’s rear visibility. The recall includes certain 2019–2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, 2020–2025 911 and Taycan vehicles, as well as 2024–2025 Panamera and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models.

To address the issue, Porsche dealers will update the driver assistance software free of charge. Vehicle owners will be notified by mail once the final remedy is available

This recall highlights how modern vehicles rely heavily on software for safety features that were once purely mechanical or optical. Until repairs are completed, drivers are advised to use extra caution when reversing and rely on mirrors and direct visual checks to ensure safety.