Azernews.Az

Friday January 2 2026

Payments for Azerbaijani airlines’ flights over Armenian airspace disclosed

2 January 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
Payments for Azerbaijani airlines’ flights over Armenian airspace disclosed
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The data also show that Turkish airlines made significantly higher payments over the same period.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more