Trump administration demonstrates commitment to Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, says Hajiyev

2 January 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Trump administration demonstrated a clear commitment to Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, according to Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Azernews reports.

Speaking to The Washington Times, Hajiyev said the prompt response of the U.S. President to Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives should be positively assessed. The remarks were made in an article focusing on peace-building efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, steps toward lifting the Section 907 amendment in the U.S. Congress, Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia, and Azerbaijan–Israel ties.

Hajiyev stressed that the continued existence of Section 907 works against peace, noting that both Baku and Yerevan are actively striving to strengthen stability in the region.

“Both governments, Azerbaijan and Armenia, are working intensively to consolidate peace. However, some members of Congress introduce legislative acts that are completely unnecessary and contain seeds of discrimination,” he said.

He also stated that the Biden–Blinken administration damaged Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, contrasting its approach with the warmer ties seen during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Unfortunately, there were many misunderstandings with the Biden and Blinken administration, and they caused significant harm to relations,” Hajiyev noted.

He recalled that the Biden administration reinstated the Section 907 restrictions immediately after the conclusion of the Afghanistan mission.

As an example of positive cooperation with the Trump administration, Hajiyev highlighted its decisive role in advancing the Southern Gas Corridor, which enabled Caspian gas to reach European markets during Trump’s first term.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s efforts to build economic relations with Armenia, Hajiyev pointed to exports of oil products and the facilitation of grain transit to Armenian markets.

“This may seem symbolic, but beyond symbolism there are truly important geopolitical nuances. We are building peace not only with the Armenian government, but also with the Armenian people,” he said.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s longstanding tradition of religious tolerance, Hajiyev described the country as a natural partner for the West in an unstable region.

“Jewish, Christian, and Muslim communities have lived side by side here for centuries. This is our tradition and our identity. We have an even stronger determination for our peace agenda, and we have the full support of the Trump administration,” he concluded.