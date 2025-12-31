State-funded places dominate vocational education admissions

31 December 2025 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In 2025, student admissions were conducted for 152 specialties across 78 vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen skills-based education nationwide.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry of Science and Education, a total of 32,620 study places were offered this year, including 23,280 state-funded places and 8,340 fee-paying places. Of the 46,789 applicants, 27,021 students were admitted to vocational education institutions.

Admissions data show that 84 percent of students were enrolled on a state-funded basis, while 16 percent were admitted under fee-paying arrangements. Women accounted for 39 percent of admitted students, totaling 10,489 individuals.

The average age of applicants was 21, with ages ranging from 13 to 78, highlighting the inclusive and lifelong learning nature of vocational education in Azerbaijan.

Among those admitted, 65 students already hold higher education degrees, while 298 have secondary specialized education backgrounds. The intake also included 84 foreign nationals. Additionally, 1,254 applicants currently serving sentences in correctional facilities applied for vocational education programs.

Looking ahead, the government aims to further expand vocational education. Under the targets set for 2026, the number of students admitted to vocational institutions is expected to reach 28,140, while enrollment in advanced technical vocational education programs is planned to increase to 10,000 students.