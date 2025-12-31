Fergus Auld delivers final New Year message as UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan

31 December 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, has reflected on the major developments in bilateral relations in 2025 in a New Year video message, Azernews reports.

The British diplomat shared the video on his Instagram account, noting at the outset that it was his final address in his capacity as the UK’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Auld highlighted the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement as the most significant event of the year. He said the agreement, concluded by UK Minister of State Stephen Doughty and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, elevated relations between the two countries to a new level.

He also recalled high-level visits held in December, when the UK Minister of State for Defence, Lord Vernon Coaker, and the UK Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia and member of the House of Lords, Lord John Alderdice, held a series of bilateral meetings. These discussions focused on defence and security, trade and investment, as well as education and innovation.

The ambassador further noted that he visited the cities of Lachin and Shusha in 2025, describing the trip as “unparalleled.”

“The strategic partnership we have built is not only about formal agreements between our governments. It is also about businesses that drive growth, Azerbaijani students gaining unique experiences at British universities, and new friendships formed between our cultures,” Auld said. He added that he looks forward with anticipation to what the New Year will bring.