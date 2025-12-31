Philippines ‘deeply concerned’ over China’s Taiwan drills

31 December 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

“The Department of National Defense is deeply concerned by China’s military and coast guard actions around Taiwan that undermine regional peace and stability, further creating cracks in an already fragile geopolitical environment,” defense chief Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement. “(The) heightened scale of coercion has implications that extend beyond cross-Strait relations and into the broader Indo-Pacific community,” he added.

The Philippines’ defense department said Wednesday it was “deeply concerned” over Chinese drills around Taiwan that threatened to “undermine regional peace and stability,” Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!