Russia says Ukraine attack killed 24, injured 50
A Ukrainian drone attack killed at least 24 people and injured 50 others during New Year's celebrations in the Kherson region, according to regional governor Vladimir Saldo, Azernews reports.
"Tonight, the enemy launched a targeted drone strike on the place where civilians celebrated the New Year. Three UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] hit a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly," Saldo said on Telegram on Thursday.
One of the drones was loaded with an "incendiary" mixture, Saldo wrote, adding that a fire broke out. "Due to a powerful fire, it was not possible to save more people. The fire was extinguished only in the morning," he said.
