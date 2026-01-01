President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Cuban President

1 January 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Cuba - Liberation Day.

I believe that Azerbaijan-Cuba relations, built on good traditions, will continue to advance in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

Availing myself of the opportunity, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the New Year of 2026, wishing you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 December 2025,” the letter reads.