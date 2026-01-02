U.S. and Azerbaijan to discuss trade and investment at USACC anniversary conference

2 January 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The U.S.–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) will host a U.S.–Azerbaijan trade and business conference to mark the Chamber’s 30th anniversary, Azernews reports, citing USACC.

Scheduled to take place on March 10, the conference will bring together senior officials from government institutions of both the United States and Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the business community, investors and the financial sector. The event will focus on discussions aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

USACC views the conference as an opportunity to review achievements to date, analyze current trends, and shape a forward-looking agenda focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment and innovative cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan.

Since its establishment in 1995, USACC has served as a leading platform for the development of trade, economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Over the past three decades, the Chamber has played a significant role in fostering public–private dialogue, promoting trade, supporting business diversification, and expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.