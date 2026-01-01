Festive celebration held at “Tut Əlimdən” Social Rehabilitation Center for children [PHOTOS]

1 January 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

A festive celebration marking 31 December – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year was held at the “Tut Əlimdən” Social Rehabilitation Center for Children, organized at the initiative of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs.

According to Azernews, the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center.

The celebration unfolded in a joyful and festive atmosphere. As part of a special program featuring Father Frost and the Snow Maiden, children recited poems, performed songs, and presented various artistic compositions, sharing the spirit and joy of the holiday.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the center, showing interest in the social and psychological environment established for the children, as well as the rehabilitation and development-oriented service models. They received detailed information about the center’s activities and engaged warmly with the children, learning about their wishes and aspirations and sharing in their holiday happiness.

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs Bahar Muradova provided an overview of the center’s main areas of activity. She noted that the “Tut Əlimdən” Social Rehabilitation Center for Children operates with the aim of ensuring the rehabilitation, social adaptation, and integration into society of children living in difficult circumstances, those deprived of parental care, and children belonging to risk groups, within a safe, healthy, and caring environment. Strengthening children’s psychosocial well-being and preparing them for independent life were highlighted as key priorities of the center.

At the conclusion of the event, children were presented with holiday gifts and extended heartfelt congratulations on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Within the framework of the event, Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva also viewed a vehicle donated to the center by “AzerEnerji” OJSC, taking into account the center’s needs. It was noted that the vehicle will contribute to improving the operational efficiency of the center and facilitating more effective access for children to various rehabilitation and social services.

The event concluded with an exchange of views on strengthening the activities of such centers and expanding their operational network.