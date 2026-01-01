BTS announces release date for new album

1 January 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

K-pop sensation BTS is set to release a new album on March 20, 2026, and will kick off a world tour later in the year, Azernews reports.

The band’s previous album was released in June 2022.

“With the release of the new album on March 20, BTS will embark on a large-scale world tour. Details about the album and tour dates will be shared through our official channels,” the music agency announced.

In 2025, all seven members of BTS completed their mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea. The last member, known by the stage name Suga, completed his alternative civilian service in June 2025, marking the end of a multi-year hiatus for the group.

Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating BTS’s return, expecting a blend of new music, elaborate performances, and innovative stage production. Experts note that the group’s comeback could redefine K-pop’s global influence and set new standards for international music tours.