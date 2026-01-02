Rainy, windy weather prevails across Azerbaijan

2 January 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

On January 2, rainy and windy weather conditions are being observed across most regions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the information released by the National Hydrometeorological Service (NHS).

NHS states that snowfall is currently recorded in several areas. Snow depth has reached 38 cm in Shahbuz, 25 cm in Gakh, 20 cm in Gusar and Gadabay, 18 cm in Zagatala (Alibey village), 13 cm in Dashkasan, 10 cm in Khinalig and Gryz, 9 cm in Shahdag, 6 cm in Goygol and Sadarak, 5 cm in Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli and Shaki, 3 cm in Guba, Khalatan and Ordubad, 2 cm in Jeyranchol and Nakhchivan, and 1 cm in Gobustan, Ismayilli, Oghuz, Gabala, Altigach, Shamakhi, Shabran, Balakan, Julfa, Shusha and Khankendi.

Strong westerly winds are blowing in some parts of the country. Wind speeds have reached up to 28 m/s in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, 23 m/s in Goranboy and Tartar, 20 m/s in Barda, Neftchala, Shahdag, Naftalan and Shabran, 18 m/s in Dashkasan, Mingachevir, Ganja and Aghdam, 17 m/s in Kalbajar, and up to 15 m/s in Shaki.

Fog has been observed in Sharur, Khalatan, Dashkasan, Goygol, Ganja, Shaki, Gakh, Shamakhi, Gryz, Goychay, Yardimli and Lerik, with visibility reduced to up to 500 meters.

Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve starting January 3, with mostly dry weather forecast across the country and a gradual rise in temperatures.