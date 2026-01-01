New Year celebration held at Children’s Shelters initiative of Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

1 January 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, festive events were organized to mark World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year for individuals belonging to vulnerable population groups at the Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution, as well as for minors residing at the Child Shelter Reintegration Center of the “Azerbaijan Children” Public Association.

According to Azernews, volunteers from the IDEA Public Association presented gifts to the children and engaged them in a variety of entertaining games and activities. The initiative brought joy and a festive atmosphere to the young participants, allowing them to fully experience the spirit of the holidays.

It is worth noting that, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental, and other fields are regularly implemented both across various regions of Azerbaijan and in a number of countries worldwide. The organization of holiday events at orphanages, boarding schools, and facilities caring for children in need of treatment and special support—particularly during festive periods—remains one of the key focuses of these initiatives. Such events are held on a regular basis with the aim of bringing happiness to children deprived of parental care and those in greater need of attention, ensuring they can share in the joy and warmth of the holiday season.