Festive event for children held at Baku Zoo at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, a festive event was organized at the Baku Zoo for children from low-income families to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

IDEA Public Association told Azernews that a special holiday program was prepared for children from disadvantaged families living in the Absheron, Nizami and Garadagh districts. A total of 150 children—50 from each district—took part in the event.

During the visit, the young guests had the opportunity to explore the zoo and become closely acquainted with various animal species. Zoo guides provided detailed, age-appropriate information about the animals’ lifestyles, habitats and feeding habits.

Children were also informed about the process of releasing certain animal and bird species back into the wild and helping them adapt to their natural environments. It was emphasized that the Baku Zoo is not merely a place where animals are kept, but also an important center dedicated to the conservation of biodiversity—particularly the protection, breeding and reintroduction into the wild of endangered animal and bird species native to Azerbaijan.

The educational tour sparked strong interest among the children, contributing to the development of their attitudes toward nature and animals and fostering ecological awareness.

The event concluded with an entertainment program and a communal lunch for the children.

It should be noted that, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental and other fields are regularly implemented both across various regions of Azerbaijan and in a number of countries around the world. The organization of holiday events for children in orphanages, boarding schools, as well as for children in need of medical care and special attention, is among the key priorities of these initiatives—particularly during festive periods. Such events are held on a regular basis to bring joy to children deprived of parental care and those requiring greater support, enabling them to fully experience the spirit of the holidays.