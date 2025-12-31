Festive event for children held at Baku Zoo at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public
Association, a festive event was organized at the Baku Zoo for
children from low-income families to mark the Day of Solidarity of
World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.
IDEA Public Association told Azernews that a
special holiday program was prepared for children from
disadvantaged families living in the Absheron, Nizami and Garadagh
districts. A total of 150 children—50 from each district—took part
in the event.
During the visit, the young guests had the opportunity to
explore the zoo and become closely acquainted with various animal
species. Zoo guides provided detailed, age-appropriate information
about the animals’ lifestyles, habitats and feeding habits.
Children were also informed about the process of releasing
certain animal and bird species back into the wild and helping them
adapt to their natural environments. It was emphasized that the
Baku Zoo is not merely a place where animals are kept, but also an
important center dedicated to the conservation of
biodiversity—particularly the protection, breeding and
reintroduction into the wild of endangered animal and bird species
native to Azerbaijan.
The educational tour sparked strong interest among the children,
contributing to the development of their attitudes toward nature
and animals and fostering ecological awareness.
The event concluded with an entertainment program and a communal
lunch for the children.
It should be noted that, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva,
large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational,
healthcare, social, environmental and other fields are regularly
implemented both across various regions of Azerbaijan and in a
number of countries around the world. The organization of holiday
events for children in orphanages, boarding schools, as well as for
children in need of medical care and special attention, is among
the key priorities of these initiatives—particularly during festive
periods. Such events are held on a regular basis to bring joy to
children deprived of parental care and those requiring greater
support, enabling them to fully experience the spirit of the
holidays.