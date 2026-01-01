Mamdani sworn in as New York City's mayor
Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, was sworn in as New York City's first Muslim mayor on Thursday during a small ceremony with his family, Azernews reports.
The 34-year-old took the oath of office administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the old City Hall subway station, where he placed his hand on a Quran as he was being sworn in.
"This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime," Mamdani, the youngest New York mayor in more than 100 years, said. He is due to be sworn in again later today at a larger ceremony on the steps of City Hall.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!