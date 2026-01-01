Mamdani sworn in as New York City's mayor

1 January 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, was sworn in as New York City's first Muslim mayor on Thursday during a small ceremony with his family, Azernews reports.

The 34-year-old took the oath of office administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the old City Hall subway station, where he placed his hand on a Quran as he was being sworn in.

"This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime," Mamdani, the youngest New York mayor in more than 100 years, said. He is due to be sworn in again later today at a larger ceremony on the steps of City Hall.