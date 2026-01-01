Azernews.Az

ADB outlines key steps for advancing Azerbaijan’s fintech ecosystem

1 January 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Improving the regulatory environment, expanding state support for innovation, and strengthening cooperation with financial institutions and banks are identified as the main conditions for Azerbaijan’s fintech ecosystem to move to a new stage of development.

