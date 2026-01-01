Zakharova: West's taxpayer money used to kill civilians

1 January 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced on Thursday a deadly strike on the Kherson region, which killed at least 24 individuals and left many injured, Azernews reports.

Writing on her Telegram channel, Zakharova said that "billions of taxpayer money" coming from the West is being spent on Ukraine's actions aimed at killing civilians, including children.

"We accuse everyone who sponsors the terrorist bastards in Ukraine of this," she said.