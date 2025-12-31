Study in Azerbaijan program attracts students from 11 countries

31 December 2025 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The primary objective of the “Study in Azerbaijan” project is to provide relevant information and support to international students seeking higher education opportunities in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education.

According to data, a total of 70 foreign students from 11 countries are currently participating in the program. In terms of country representation, Pakistan leads with 33 students, followed by Russia (12) and Türkiye (8). Other participating countries include India (4), Kazakhstan (3), Ukraine (3), Georgia (2), Morocco (2), Costa Rica (1), Jordan (1), and Tajikistan (1).

Of the total number of participants, 52 students are enrolled in undergraduate programs, while 18 are pursuing master’s degrees, reflecting balanced interest across different levels of higher education.

As part of the project, cooperation with international education partners has also been expanded. Agreements have been signed with five education agencies from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan, aimed at further strengthening the recruitment of foreign students and increasing Azerbaijan’s visibility as a regional education hub.

The “Study in Azerbaijan” initiative plays a growing role in promoting the country’s higher education system and enhancing its international academic outreach.