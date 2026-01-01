UK opposition minister faces scrutiny over ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Abramovich

1 January 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch is facing pressure to act after revelations that her shadow attorney general is representing Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, despite UK sanctions against him, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

According to a report published by The Guardian, David Wolfson, a Tory peer, is part of the legal team representing Abramovich as he seeks to recover billions in frozen assets held in the Channel Islands.

Abramovich is involved in a legal battle with the government of Jersey, which has launched an investigation into the source of more than £5.3 billion ($7.16B) of assets linked to him.

Ministers have said the case in Jersey is delaying the release of £2.5 billion from Abramovich’s sale of Chelsea football club, which the UK government intends to use to help rebuild Ukraine after Russia’s war.

Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a final warning to Abramovich to release the funds within 90 days or face court action.

Starmer told lawmakers that the money would be converted into a foundation for humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

Labour has criticized Wolfson’s work for Abramovich, arguing that it creates an unacceptable conflict of interest while he is a shadow minister.

Anna Turley, Labour party chair, demanded that Badenoch disclose whether she was aware Wolfson was due to represent Abramovich in the Jersey case, saying: “Nobody representing a man who is currently under British sanctions can serve around her shadow cabinet table.”

She added that the Tory leader was “allowing her top team to moonlight second jobs that are in clear conflict with British and Ukrainian interests” and called it “a totally irresponsible position for His Majesty’s official opposition to be in.”

Justice Minister Jake Richards said on Monday that Wolfson should either quit the shadow cabinet or leave Abramovich’s legal team.

In a letter to Badenoch, he asked whether Wolfson had recused himself from party policy regarding Abramovich’s assets, stating his ability to advise her on the matter was “clearly compromised.”

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “Lord Wolfson is instructed in ongoing legal proceedings in Jersey. He is not instructed on the Chelsea FC matter.”

“The Conservative party led the way on supporting Ukraine and we remain committed to their cause. To suggest anything else is just Labour sinking to new depths,” the spokesperson added.