Most exciting film premieres of 2026 are unveiled

31 December 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The list of the most anticipated film premieres of 2026 has been released, and movie fans already have plenty to look forward to, Azernews reports.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Odyssey and Steven Spielberg's latest epic, Disclosure Day, are among the strongest contenders for blockbuster of the year. Marvel enthusiasts will be thrilled with multiple releases, including The Avengers: Judgment Day and Spider-Man: A Brand New Day. On the DC side, James Gunn will bring his vision of Supergirl to the big screen.

Sequels are also making a big comeback: The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Hunger Games: Dawn of the Harvest, and Mortal Kombat 2 are all set to return to theaters. Fans of epic sci-fi can look forward to the final chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga, while Alejandro González Iñárritu reunites with Tom Cruise for the intense drama Digger. Another intriguing release is What a Drama!, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, promising a mix of mystery and romance.

Classic literature gets a modern cinematic twist with Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell (Saltburn, 2023) and starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

2026 is shaping up to be a truly diverse year for cinema, with everything from superhero spectacles to intimate dramas, high-octane action, and literary adaptations. Moviegoers are in for a memorable ride!