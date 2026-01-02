Abu Dhabi sets record for longest fireworks display

2 January 2026 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A new world record for the longest fireworks show was set in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on New Year’s Eve, Azernews reports.

To celebrate the New Year, the city hosted a spectacular performance combining fireworks and drones. Around 6,500 drones were launched simultaneously, creating one of the largest aerial displays in the world.

The standout achievement of the event was that the fireworks display lasted 62 minutes non-stop, setting a new world record. The previous record of 50 minutes, also held by Abu Dhabi, was set in 2019.

Organizers said the show was designed not only to celebrate the New Year but also to highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation for hosting record-breaking, high-tech spectacles. Spectators were treated to a dazzling mix of synchronized fireworks, illuminated drones, and choreographed music, turning the night sky into a breathtaking canvas of light and motion.

Analysts note that such events are part of the UAE’s broader strategy to position its cities as global hubs for tourism and large-scale entertainment, attracting visitors from around the world.