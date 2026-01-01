New Year event held at several children’s institutions at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

1 January 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, a festive celebration was organized for children living in Children’s Homes No. 1 and No. 2, as well as the Infant Home No. 1, on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

IDEA told Azernews that volunteers from the public association took part in the event, presenting gifts to the children and engaging them in a variety of entertaining games and activities. The celebration brought joy and a festive atmosphere to the young residents, allowing them to fully experience the spirit of the holiday.

It should be noted that at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental, and other fields are regularly implemented both across different regions of Azerbaijan and in a number of countries worldwide. The organization of holiday events for children in orphanages, boarding schools, as well as for children in need of medical treatment and special care, is one of the key pillars of these initiatives, particularly during festive periods.

Such events are held on a regular basis with the aim of bringing happiness to children deprived of parental care and those in greater need of attention, ensuring that they can feel the warmth and joy of the holiday season.