President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Azernews reports.
“Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of independence of the Republic of the Sudan.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan in a spirit of friendship and in line with the interests of our peoples.
On such a remarkable day, I wish robust health, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 December 2025,” the letter reads.
