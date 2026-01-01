President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council

1 January 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Azernews reports.

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of independence of the Republic of the Sudan.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan in a spirit of friendship and in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish robust health, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 December 2025,” the letter reads.