Trump: US is 'ready to go' if Iran kills protesters

2 January 2026 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump warned on Friday that his country is prepared to step in and protect Iranian protesters if their government starts shooting at them and killing them, Azernews reports.

"If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The Iranian state-affiliated Fars News Agency previously reported that several people have already been killed in the protests that began earlier this week in the country's capital city of Tehran, before spreading to other parts of Iran. The protesters called for a change in Iran's leadership due to high living costs, following the Iranian currency, the rial, hitting its all-time low against the dollar.