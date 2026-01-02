Trump: US is 'ready to go' if Iran kills protesters
United States President Donald Trump warned on Friday that his country is prepared to step in and protect Iranian protesters if their government starts shooting at them and killing them, Azernews reports.
"If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The Iranian state-affiliated Fars News Agency previously reported that several people have already been killed in the protests that began earlier this week in the country's capital city of Tehran, before spreading to other parts of Iran. The protesters called for a change in Iran's leadership due to high living costs, following the Iranian currency, the rial, hitting its all-time low against the dollar.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!