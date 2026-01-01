China's sports industry accounts for 1.19 percent of GDP in 2024

1 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The total output of China's sports industry reached 3.8421 trillion yuan (about 540.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, accounting for 1.19 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to data released by the General Administration of Sport of China and the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

