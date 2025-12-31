Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 31 2025

Azerbaijan records growth in hazelnut exports

31 December 2025 12:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan records growth in hazelnut exports
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

From January to November of this year, Azerbaijan exported forest hazelnuts worth...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more