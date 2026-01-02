Switzerland declares national mourning after deadly fire at resort
Switzerland has declared a period of national mourning following a devastating fire at the Crans-Montana resort that claimed the lives of 40 people.
As reported by Azernews, citing Reuters, Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced that state flags in the capital, Bern, will be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period as a mark of respect for the victims.
Latest reports indicate that 115 people were injured, with varying degrees of severity, as a result of the incident.
Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire while emergency services remain on high alert.
