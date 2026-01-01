SOFAZ expands investment footprint in Gulf countries
SOFAZ noted that the recent visit of a delegation led by Executive Director Israfil Mammadov to Saudi Arabia was significant for exploring new markets and partnership opportunities, identifying areas of mutual interest, and establishing an institutional dialogue for future cooperation. Such engagements, the Fund emphasized, play an important role in broadening SOFAZ’s international investment geography and shaping projects of long-term strategic importance.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!