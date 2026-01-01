Number of services at DOST centers increases to 162

1 January 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The number of services provided at Azerbaijan’s DOST centers has increased from 160 to 162 as of today, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to the ministry, two new services have been added to the list of DOST center services in line with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2025.

The newly introduced services include the determination of mandatory insurance payments in cases of loss of professional work capacity resulting from workplace accidents and occupational diseases, as well as the issuance of certificates related to mandatory insurance for such cases.

The decree enters into force on January 1, 2026, and both services are already being provided by DOST centers as of today.

It should be noted that recent legislative amendments envisage mandatory insurance coverage for public sector employees against loss of professional work capacity due to workplace accidents and occupational diseases, with insurance payments to be administered through the State Social Protection Fund starting from January 1, 2026. The addition of these two services to the DOST centers is directly linked to these reforms.