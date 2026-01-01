New Year’s table set at social service institution for elderly people [PHOTOS]

1 January 2026 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

A festive celebration was held at the social service institution for elderly people under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population on the occasion of December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

As reported by Azernews, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with the residents of the social service institution and held warm and sincere conversations with them at the festive table. The elderly residents noted that older people and the resolution of their issues are always given special attention in Azerbaijan and expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created for them.

As part of the festive program, a cultural performance was also presented. The elderly residents performed music, recited poems, and staged short theatrical performances.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva congratulated the elderly residents on the New Year and wished them good health.

During the visit, they also familiarized themselves with the conditions created for elderly people at the social service institution.

At the end of the event, holiday gifts were distributed to the residents of the social service institution.