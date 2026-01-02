Biopharmaceutical complex to be built in Kazakhstan

2 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is set to implement a major strategic investment project: a full-cycle biopharmaceutical complex will be constructed in the Alatau Special Economic Zone. The total investment is expected to exceed 103 billion tenge ($203.7 million), Azernews reports.

“The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for medicine production. Its primary goal is to establish production lines for 58 types of drugs, with a special focus on launching a full production cycle, including the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients,” the government stated.

The complex will also produce 27 international nonproprietary drugs, targeting treatments for oncological, autoimmune, rare, and inflammatory diseases.

Some of the medications are planned for export to markets in the EAEU countries, the CIS, and the Middle East, positioning Kazakhstan as an emerging hub in the regional pharmaceutical industry. Experts highlight that such projects not only strengthen the domestic healthcare system but could also make Kazakhstan a key player in global biopharmaceutical supply chains.