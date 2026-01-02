UN Climate Change Conference COP31 to be held in Antalya in November 2026

2 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026, according to an announcement by Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

As reported by Azernews, Australia has transferred the hosting rights to Türkiye and withdrawn from the co-chair role, paving the way for Antalya to host the global climate summit in 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “COP31 will be held in Antalya from 9 to 20 November 2026. Türkiye will become a hub of climate diplomacy.”

The conference is expected to bring together world leaders, policymakers, climate experts, and civil society representatives to advance global action on climate change and sustainability.