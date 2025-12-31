Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 31 2025

Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets increase

31 December 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets increase
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of December 1, Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets stood at 28.15 billion AZN, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more