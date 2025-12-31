Netherlands Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Solidarity Day and New Year
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.
According to Azernews, the congratulatory message was published on the diplomatic mission’s official account on the social media platform X.
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Republic of Azerbaijan wishes everyone a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year and extends its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.
✨ The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Republic of Azerbaijan extends its best wishes for a happy, prosperous, and peaceful New Year and congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/vsTwOMURqK— Netherlands in Azerbaijan (@NLinAzerbaijan) December 31, 2025
