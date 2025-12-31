Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five years - President

1 January 2026 00:10 (UTC+04:00)

“Supplied with new weapons and equipment, our Army is now capable of performing any task,” the head of state emphasized.

“Over the past five years, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have significantly increased their strength,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

