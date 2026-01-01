Large batch of hashish found hidden in watermelon cargo transiting Azerbaijan
A particularly large amount of narcotics has been discovered concealed inside a shipment of watermelons transiting through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the State Customs Committee, officers of the Astara Customs Department inspected a vehicle transporting a “fresh watermelon” cargo from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijani territory.
During the inspection, a service dog reacted to boxes containing the watermelons, prompting a more detailed cargo-based examination.
As a result, narcotics were found hidden inside 12 watermelons placed in the boxes. The total net weight of the seized drugs amounted to 27 kilograms and 845 grams of hashish.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
