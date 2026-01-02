China completes Africa's first desert railway

2 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The full-track installation of Algeria’s Western Mining Railway, Africa’s first heavy-haul desert railway, was completed on Tuesday, the project’s Chinese constructor announced on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Stretching 575 kilometers, the railway is the largest single infrastructure project undertaken by a Chinese company in Algeria. It was built jointly by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and Algerian state-owned enterprises.

Construction teams from both countries worked for over 24 months under harsh Sahara Desert conditions. Thanks to optimized planning and close bilateral coordination, track-laying was finished three months ahead of schedule. During the project, 1.1 million concrete sleepers were produced, and over 580 kilometers of rail were laid and welded.

CRCC adapted technical solutions to Algerian standards, designing prestressed concrete sleepers capable of supporting 32.5-tonne axle-load freight trains and passenger services at up to 160 km/h. The project also introduced Algeria’s first CPG500 track-laying machine and its first automated rail-welding line, significantly increasing efficiency.

The Western Mining Railway is a flagship Belt and Road project, connecting mines, industrial zones, and ports in southwestern Algeria. Once fully operational, it is expected to boost regional economic development, streamline resource transport, and enhance Algeria’s role in continental trade. Experts say the railway could become a model for future heavy-haul desert railways in Africa, combining innovation, speed, and international cooperation.