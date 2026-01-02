Azernews.Az

Friday January 2 2026

Azerbaijan produces 15.7 billion cigarettes and cigars in 11 months

2 January 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January–November last year, Azerbaijan produced 15.7 billion cigarettes and cigars, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

