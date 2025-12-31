New Year Celebration held in Kalbajar for first time in 32 Years [PHOTOS]

31 December 2025 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time since the liberation of the Kalbajar district, a festive event was held to mark 31 December – World Azerbaijanis’ Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Azernews reports that the celebration was jointly organised by the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service of the Kalbajar district. The event aimed to create a festive atmosphere for families and children living in the area, while strengthening feelings of unity and solidarity.

As part of the event, a New Year tree was decorated in the city’s first residential quarter, and Father Frost and the Snow Maiden presented gifts to children. Accompanied by music, the celebrations brought great joy to the young participants. Children who were unable to attend the event were visited at home by Father Frost, who delivered New Year gifts directly to them.