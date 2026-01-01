Mamedyarov ranks 19th in FIDE’s First 2026 rating list

1 January 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has released its first rating list of 2026, Azernews reports, citing the federation’s official website.

According to the rating list, Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, with a rating of 2730, is ranked 19th.

Teimour Radjabov (2692) holds 35th place, while Rauf Mamedov (2645) and Eltaj Safarli (2644) are ranked 76th and 78th, respectively. Aydin Suleymanli, rated 2628, has missed out on the top 100, finishing in 101st place. The 20-year-old grandmaster narrowly fell short of the elite group.

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, with a rating of 2840, tops the men’s rankings.

In the women’s standings, Ulviyya Fatalieva (2434) is placed 27th, Gunay Mammadzada (2390) 53rd, Govhar Beydullayeva (2364) 77th, and Khanim Balajayeva (2351) 90th.

The women’s rankings are led by China’s Hou Yifan, who has a rating of 2613.